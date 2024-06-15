Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An annual charity beer festival has been cancelled amid ongoing uncertainty over when its host venue will reopen.

Organised by Hartlepool Round Table, the weekend Hartlepool Beer Festival attracts hundreds of drinkers and raises around £30,000 for worthy causes.

It is usually held in the Borough Hall, on the Headland, every October.

The venue, however, was temporarily closed in March on health and safety grounds after issues with plaster ceilings were discovered.

From left, Keith Kitching, Josh Holmes, Keith Stenson and Steve Gaffney enjoy themselves at 2022 Hartlepool Beer Festival at the Borough Hall.

Hartlepool Borough Council later admitted that both the Borough Hall and the Town Hall Theatre, where similar problems were found, could remain shut for months.

After exhausting all alternative possibilities in town, the round table has now announced “with great regret” that this October’s event has been cancelled.

Chairman James Black said in a statement: "Due to ongoing uncertainty about the availability of the Borough Hall caused by structural and building works, we have been forced to make this difficult decision.

"It is our hope and understanding this will be rectified for the event to return to our fundraising calendar in 2025.

Hartlepool Round Table chairman James Black said the decision to cancel this year's charity beer festival had been made with "great regret".

“The annual beer festival is our major fundraising event of the year and its cancellation will have a significant impact on our charity efforts.

"We are deeply devastated by this news and recognise the disappointment this will cause to our loyal attendees, volunteers and supporters.”

This year’s beer festival would have been the 28th organised by the round table.

Among the causes its proceeds have helped recently are the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), community defibrillator charity DS43, Hartlepool Carers, the West View Project and “many individuals”.

Mr Black’s statement added: “Despite this setback, the Hartlepool Round Table remains committed to serving our community.

"We are exploring the possibility of organising smaller events throughout the year to continue our fundraising efforts.

"We welcome and greatly appreciate the support and ideas from the amazing people of Hartlepool to help us develop and host these mini-events.“We call on our community to continue supporting us during this challenging time.

"Your contributions, whether through ideas, attendance, or donations, are invaluable in ensuring we can carry on our charitable activities.

"For more information and to share your ideas, please contact us at [email protected], through our Facebook page or visit our website at hartlepoolroundtable.co.uk.”