So we thought it apt to dust down these photos chronicling life at the hotel across the years.
1. Boarded up
The Staincliffe all boarded up earlier in 2025. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Bride of the year
Chiara Williams is bride of the year in 2008. Photo: LH
3. School Council conference
The West View Project hosted a Schools Council conference at the Staincliffe Hotel. From left, Deborah Jefferson and Vicky Rae with pupils Kelsie Hughes, Megan Vasquez, Dean Jenkins and John-Thomas Richardson, looking at litter from the beach. Photo: Tim Richardson
4. Prom time
St. Hilds pupils enjoy their prom at The Staincliffe Hotel in 2010. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson