Do you recognise anyone in these photos taken at the Staincliffe Hotel across the decades?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone in these photos taken at the Staincliffe Hotel across the decades?

25 memories of Hartlepool’s Staincliffe Hotel as building is bought by new owner

By Madeleine Raine
Published 9th Jan 2025, 16:33 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2025, 11:31 BST
Hartlepool’s landmark Staincliffe Hotel building is to be transformed after attracting new owners.

With the Johnson Mcclurg Amateur Sport Foundation announcing plans to open a training and administrative centre at the site, the future of the premises seems secure following fears that they would be demolished for housing.

So we thought it apt to dust down these photos chronicling life at the hotel across the years.

The Staincliffe all boarded up earlier in 2025.

1. Boarded up

The Staincliffe all boarded up earlier in 2025. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Chiara Williams is bride of the year in 2008.

2. Bride of the year

Chiara Williams is bride of the year in 2008. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
The West View Project hosted a Schools Council conference at the Staincliffe Hotel. From left, Deborah Jefferson and Vicky Rae with pupils Kelsie Hughes, Megan Vasquez, Dean Jenkins and John-Thomas Richardson, looking at litter from the beach.

3. School Council conference

The West View Project hosted a Schools Council conference at the Staincliffe Hotel. From left, Deborah Jefferson and Vicky Rae with pupils Kelsie Hughes, Megan Vasquez, Dean Jenkins and John-Thomas Richardson, looking at litter from the beach. Photo: Tim Richardson

Photo Sales
St. Hilds pupils enjoy their prom at The Staincliffe Hotel in 2010.

4. Prom time

St. Hilds pupils enjoy their prom at The Staincliffe Hotel in 2010. Photo: Bernadette Malcolmson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice