Just some of the Hartlepool Mail readers who enjoyed discussing My Night Out in the Noughties.Just some of the Hartlepool Mail readers who enjoyed discussing My Night Out in the Noughties.
25 MORE photos of people discussing My Night Out in Hartlepool during the Noughties

Thousands of you enjoyed our recent trip down Memory Lane to recall the Hartlepool Mail’s My Night Out column.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:19 BST

Accompanied by a picture, our weekly column asked a different Poolie what they liked and disliked about a night on the town.

Here then are more photos of just some of the people we interviewed in the Noughties – with even more to come soon.

Click here if you haven’t already seen our first collection of retro My Night Out photos.

Thomas Hudson.

1. Thomas Hudson

Thomas Hudson. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Laura Burbeary.

2. Laura Burbeary

Laura Burbeary. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
Craig Perry.

3. Craig Perry

Craig Perry. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
Scot Malsbury.

4. Scot Malsbury

Scot Malsbury. Photo: FLR

Photo Sales
