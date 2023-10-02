29 fan-tastic photos of Hartlepool United followers celebrating ALL five of the club's promotions

Hartlepool United fans are feeling glum at the moment following the club’s relegation back to the National League and recent poor form.
So we thought we would try to cheer the blue and white army up with this collection of photos of supporters celebrating all five of the club’s promotions.
Who knows? These scenes could well be repeated next April or May.
For more fan-tastic pictures of Poolies showing their true colours, click here.
1. Beer we go
Hartlepool United fans wait for the promotion parade to pass in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Spelling it out
Prepare to be bombarded by a host of pictures from the 1991 promotion from Division Four. And why not? It is the only one of the five to have been clinched at home. Photo: TC
3. Mixed feelings
The 2003 promotion was an odd occasion given that Hartlepool United went up after other results went their way following a 4-0 defeat at Scunthorpe United. Midfielder Darrell Clarke is pictured speaking to fans following the defeat. Photo: FLR
4. Waiting patiently
Onlookers wait on a street corner for the Hartlepool United bus to pass following the club's 2007 promotion from League Two. Photo: FLR