30 super snaps of Hartlepool United supporters backing the town's club over the years

Tens of thousands of you have enjoyed looking at our fan-tastic photo tribute to Hartlepool United fans.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 15:12 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 09:01 GMT

So we thought we would dig a little deeper into our picture archive to unearth even more nostalgic images of Poolies in this new collection of retro snaps.

Keep logging back too as we will be adding more photos soon.

And if you have somehow missed our original online tribute, click here.

Hartlepool United fans at the Stadium of Light in January 2004 for their narrow 1-0 third round FA Cup defeat by Sunderland.

1. Blue and white arm-y

Hartlepool United fans at the Stadium of Light in January 2004 for their narrow 1-0 third round FA Cup defeat by Sunderland. Photo: LH

A toddler faces the camera at the 2005 League 1 play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday in 2005.

2. Young at Hart

A toddler faces the camera at the 2005 League 1 play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday in 2005. Photo: FLR

Poolies celebrate qualifying for the League 1 play offs after a final-day draw away to Bournemouth at Dean Court.

3. The Dean machine

Poolies celebrate qualifying for the League 1 play offs after a final-day draw away to Bournemouth at Dean Court. Photo: FLR

A Poolie leads the singing at Tranmere Rovers in the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg in 2005.

4. True blue

A Poolie leads the singing at Tranmere Rovers in the League 1 play-off semi-final second leg in 2005. Photo: FLR

