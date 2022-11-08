40 years and counting - the Hartlepool performing arts school with a big milestone and a big show

It’s a big milestone for the Val Armstrong Academy of Performing Arts which has reached its 40th anniversary and is still going strong. The school is marking the occasion with a show called VA Momentum at the Town Hall Theatre.

Owner Val Armstrong said: “It is a huge event for us and our 40th year opening night of the production is on tonight. The show runs until November 12.

"This will be a spectacular show involving more than 130 students aged from 18 months to 21 years old.

Val's fantastic performers in the Latin street party of the show.

"I think this one is going to be quite special. We have managed to produce a couple of 3D scenes which is a first.

"Everyone is really excited about it and there is huge variety with Prince of Egypt, Elf, Guys and Dolls and a Latin street party in it to open with.

"We will have our world champions performing our acrobatic pieces. There is huge variety and tickets are selling really fast.”

The performing arts school has a reputation for producing world-class performers from its studios in Hartlepool, Middlesbrough and South Shields.

What a show on the way for the audience and here are some of the performers showing off their talents.

It is run by mother and daughter team Val and Hollie Sorelle McCully with its students regularly compete in the likes of the Dance World Cup.

That year, the dancers also became three-time world champions in the 2018 Dance World Cup in Spain and won the Barbara Sharples International Choreography Entertainment Express Award.

The trophies have kept on coming over the years including hatfuls of wins at this year’s World Cup, and now comes a chance to see this ‘must see production’.

Shows start at 6.30pm from Tuesday, November 8, to Friday, November 11, and at 4pm on Saturday, November 12.