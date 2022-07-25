But they all did in Hartlepool in 1992 and Chris Cordner explains more.

Singing brickie Robert Gardner cemented his place in a national choir 30 years ago.

The 19-year-old apprentice bricklayer at Yuill’s was all set to go to the prestigious National Youth Choir of Great Britain residential course after passing his audition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Making the headlines in 1992.

Robert had been a member of the Hartlepool Youth Choir for six and a half years, starting off as a soprano and working his way down to tenor as his voice developed with age and experience.

And he has undertaken many tours with the choir, including trips to America, Israel and all over great Britain.

A family pet was proving to be a red hot nuisance by eating a pub landlord’s fuel.

Seven-month-old Dan the dog enjoyed nothing more than chomping his way through a piece of coal.

Putting their best foot forward at Golden Flatts in 1992.

However, Dan’s owner Bill Perry does not have a coal fire, so his dog looks forward to their trips to the Golden Lion, where a warming fire is usually burning.

Bill claims his black labrador’s dirty habit is not unusual as a lot of dogs eat the unusual item.

Following in his father’s footsteps led Hartlepool postman Albert Ferry into a 48-year career with the Royal Mail.

He joined his father, Arthur at the Whitby Street depot in 1944 as a temporary messenger - and left there last week to start a new life in retirement.

Postmen Albert Ferry, left, said goodbye after 48 years delivering letters to the people of Hartlepool.

His father had been working at the depot for only three years when Mr Ferry joined him. He retired 21 years later.

Together, the two stocked up a total of 69 years’ service to Royal Mail and Hartlepool householders. Remember them?

Hartlepool’s main sports complex was all set to re-open after undergoing a massive refurbishment scheme. Renovations were carried out at the Mill House Leisure Centre and they cost £200,000.

All areas apart from the saunas and pools were due to be open over one weekend in 1992.

The public meeting where discussions were held on how the new proposed unitary council will be run.

To coincide with the opening, a craft fair was planned to be held in the sports hall and it was due to run for six hours.

The drive to win home rule’ for Hartlepool as a unitary authority was strengthened at a major public meeting in the town.

The meeting, held to discuss the town’s reasons for wanting to go it alone, was held in the Civic Centre.

Hartlepool Youth Choir was the only British choir invited to take part in the Zimriya World Assembly of Choirs in 1992. It later went on to represent Britain in the International Youth Choirs contest, winning the top prize, and appeared on That’s Life with Esther Rantzen.

The choir also released successful LP records.

The Mill House Leisure Centre under refurbishment.

Youngsters at Golden Flatts School got to enjoy five hours of skating fun in 1992 when the school had its own ice rink for the day.

More than 160 children got to enjoy the facility. Were you among them?

What are your memories of the news in Hartlepool and East Durham 30 years ago? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]