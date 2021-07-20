So many familiar scenes but how many of these buildings would you have back?
So many familiar scenes but how many of these buildings would you have back?

8 Hartlepool and East Durham buildings which faced the bulldozer - but how many would you have kept?

The changing skyline in Hartlepool and East Durham gets the spotlight once more as we ask “should these buildings still be with us?”

By Chris Cordner
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 6:03 pm

Just days ago, we featured 10 well known local structures which were demolished in years gone by.

But recent news reports suggest that renovation of older buildings ought to be considered instead of pulling them down with reasons including the climate impact.

Now we have another set of buildings which are no longer with us.

How many would you have kept if you could have turned back the clock?’

1. Ready for the bulldozers

The Lion Hotel which was facing demolition in 2004. Remember it?

Photo: TC

Buy photo

2. The end of the Big Club

Horden Big Club facing demolition in 2007.

Photo: KB

Buy photo

3. A once thriving workplace

Easington Colliery during its demolition in 2003. Does this bring back poignant memories?

Photo: DA

Buy photo

4. Flashback to 2009

The Headland Gate which was facing demolition 12 years ago.

Photo: FLR

Buy photo
East DurhamHartlepool
Next Page
Page 1 of 3