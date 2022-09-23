8 stories which made headlines in Hartlepool 30 years ago - were you in the news?

We are talking about 1992 and we have 8 reminders of stories which were in the Mail spotlight, but how many do you remember?

Chris Cordner finds out more.

A Hartlepool driving instructor, Derek Littlewood, had a date with stardom at the London Palladium after playing to an audience of 1,900 with his friend, country and western singer Paul Wheater.

Making the Hartlepool headlines 30 years ago.

“I haven’t got the words to describe how brilliant it was, being with the band on stage in front of so many people, ” he said.

Hartlepool’s cricket scene was in the news in 1992. And it was history-making.

Durham’s cricketers took on reigning champions Essex who were led by England captain Graham Gooch. The Britannic Assurance match was held at the Park Drive ground in Hartlepool.

The Durham squad included former Easington professional John Glendenen who scored the county’s first, first-class century.

The Steelworks Bridge pictured days before it was demolished in 1992.

Katie Bolt, 8, from Hartlepool, was feeling just champion after winning two top rosettes in her first national equestrian challenge.

She started riding just two years ago and was awarded best rider in her age group.

Tara Elder, also from Hartlepool, was one of 78 contestants to be chosen from thousands to appear on the Channel 4 adventure series The Crystal Maze.

On board HMS Sirius in 1992.

Royal Navy warship HMS Sirius, named after the brightest star in the sky, was offering townspeople a rare chance to tour her decks.

She dropped the gang-plank at Victoria Dock for a five-day tour opportunity.

The Steelworks Bridge were demolished early in 1992. Who remembers using them?

Dyke House pupil Karl Reed was a winner in 1992. He got a gift voucher after his choice of title for a new newspaper, "The Clarion" was chosen as the winner.

The Boys Brigade Gold Achievement Award was presented to David Nelson (left) and Richard Ward of the 8th Hartlepool Company in 1992.

Well done to David Nelson and Richard Ward who won the Boys Brigade Gold Achievement Award which was the highest award in the junior section. They were members of the 8th Hartlepool Company.

What are your memories of life in Hartlepool 30 years ago? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]