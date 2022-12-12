9 archive Hartlepool photos of new Emmerdale star Lewis Cope in his Ruff Diamond days - and his adoring fans
What a year but what are your memories of 2013 when these rising Hartlepool stars – including one Emmerdale heartthrob – hit the TV screens?
Ruff Diamond got all the way to the finals of the Sky TV Got To Dance competition and won an army of fans in the process.
But they won loads of awards along the way with their dynamic style.
In the meantime, enjoy this trip back to 9 diamond scenes from 2013.
