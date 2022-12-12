News you can trust since 1877
Sharing some gems from the Hartlepool Mail archives. Remember these scenes?
9 archive Hartlepool photos of new Emmerdale star Lewis Cope in his Ruff Diamond days - and his adoring fans

What a year but what are your memories of 2013 when these rising Hartlepool stars – including one Emmerdale heartthrob – hit the TV screens?

By Chris Cordner
4 hours ago
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 5:15pm

Ruff Diamond got all the way to the finals of the Sky TV Got To Dance competition and won an army of fans in the process.

But they won loads of awards along the way with their dynamic style.

Now crew member Lewis Cope is starring in Emmerdale and we’ll get to see his debut on Wednesday.

In the meantime, enjoy this trip back to 9 diamond scenes from 2013.

1. Winners all

A special night for Ruff Diamond when they won the Special Recognition category at the Hartlepool Mail community awards in 2013.

2. In rehearsals

Practising for the grand finals of Got To Dance in 2013.

3. What a show

Ruff Diamond pictured during their performance at the Hartlepool Mail Sports Awards 9 years ago.

4. Reflections on 2013

Ruff Diamond, clockwise from bottom centre: Jason Lund, Aaron Staunch, Lewis Cope, Ryan Llewellyn, Ryan Wilson, Zac Healey.

