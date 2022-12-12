New Emmerdale heartthrob Lewis Cope tells the Mail: 'Hartlepool has been great for me'

Hints of an on-screen romance are in the air for Nicky the new nanny, played by Hartlepool man Lewis Cope.

Lewis makes his screen debut in the ITV soap on Wednesday this week in an episode starting at 7pm.

His character makes an instant connection with Emmerdale’s Gabby Thomas, played by Rosie Bentham.

Lewis Cope who is just days away from his on-screen debut in Emmerdale.

In the show, Nicky impresses Gabby, Dawn Taylor and Kim Tate when he goes for an interview for the nanny job at Home Farm.

But there may be more twists to come from the soap’s newest arrival.

Lewis said: “My first episode is this week with Nicky coming into the farm and looking after the kids. Nicky and Gabby seem to hit it off a little bit and it’s the struggle of trying to mix work and play together, and how Nicky struggles with that.”

Lewis has been filming for eight weeks and is ‘just establishing the character and getting to know the other characters as well. It is going really well.

Ruff Diamond crew members pay a visit to The Hartlepool Mail offices in 2013. Pictured left to right are Zac Healey, Ryan Llewellyn, Aaron Staunch, Jason Lund, Lewis Cope and Ryan Wilson. Picture by Frank Reid

"I am filming a couple of days a week and every week. I’ve always wanted to be on screen and it has always been a dream of mine. I am over the moon.”

The cast of the long-running soap welcomed him with open arms.

“I have mainly been working with the people who work in Home Farm but I know that Nicky does become more well known in the village,” said Lewis.

Success is well deserved, said his pals back home in Hartlepool.

Ruff Diamond, with Lewis pictured second left, collecting their special recognition award at the Hartlepool Mail community awards in 2013.

Zac is the choreographer of the Hartlepool street dance crew Ruff Diamond in which Lewis was a star almost 10 years ago.

Lewis was also part of Ruff Diamond when the crew appeared on the Children In Need TV show, and danced with the cast of EastEnders.

Ruff Diamond pictured with their adoring fans in Hartlepool in 2013.

The crew won the Inspire trophy at the Hartlepool Mail Sports Awards, and the Special Recognition section of the Hartlepool Mail community awards, both in 2013.

And Lewis also competed with the crew in three world Hip Hop International world championships in Las Vegas.

Zac told the Mail: “Lewis spent a lot of years in Ruff Diamond and he has gone on to huge things since then. He is massively talented but even now, he is still a humble lad. A lovely genuine lad.”

Coming home for Christmas

Lewis admitted: “Hartlepool has been great for me. My upbringing has certainly influenced things. My mum always taught me to work hard and appreciate where you are at.”

Lewis Cope playing the character of Nicky the Nanny in Emmerdale. Photo: ITV.

He said his time in Ruff Diamond and his acting career were "similar careers”.

He made the move from Ruff Diamond into drama school and then into a career in the world of showbiz which has led to Emmerdale.

As for Christmas, Lewis will be “back at home”.