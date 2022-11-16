Thanks for the memories Hornsey’s. They have been wonderful.

Hornsey’s Bar and Grill will close its doors on Sunday, December 18, after 17 years, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.

It leaves some wonderful reminders and we chose a few from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Did you get dressed up as Santa in Hornsey’s before setting off for a charity Christmas run in 2011?

Maybe you went to watch Seaton Rock in the same year. Or did you watch Pools clinch play-off glory last year along with loads of other fans at Hornsey’s?

We’ve got reminders of them all.

1. Yule remember this from 2011 Was it really 11 years ago? Hornsey's was the base for the Alice House Hospice fun run in 2011. Did you take part? Photo: FLR Photo Sales

2. Rocking back in time Rosie Hornsey, right, and Janice Forbes from Alice House Hospice were getting musical in 2011 when they promoted Seaton Rock, based at Hornsey's. Remember it? Photo: FRANK REID Photo Sales

3. What a day that was! Celebrations at Hornsey's as Hartlepool United win the 2021 National League Play-off Final. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales

4. Santas on the run Greg Hildreth, Rosie Hornsey and Janice Forbes were pictured promoting the 2010 Santa Fun Run which set off from Hornsey's and raised money for Alice House Hospice. Photo: frank reid Photo Sales