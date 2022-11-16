9 archive photos from Hornsey's bar as it gets set to close after 17 years
Thanks for the memories Hornsey’s. They have been wonderful.
Hornsey’s Bar and Grill will close its doors on Sunday, December 18, after 17 years, as reported in the Hartlepool Mail.
It leaves some wonderful reminders and we chose a few from the Hartlepool Mail archives.
Did you get dressed up as Santa in Hornsey’s before setting off for a charity Christmas run in 2011?
Maybe you went to watch Seaton Rock in the same year. Or did you watch Pools clinch play-off glory last year along with loads of other fans at Hornsey’s?
We’ve got reminders of them all.
