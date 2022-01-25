Alexandre, Bonne Bouche, Aladdin or Steetley - is your former workplace in our retro feature?

And to start our journey back in time, it’s back to the late 1980s and early 1990s as we search for your memories of a factory which many people will have passed on their car journeys into Hartlepool.

Here are some views of the Alexandre of England plant which was in Powlett Road but which was also known by other names over the years.

The oldest of these four shots shows some loyal workers being presented with long service awards. Do you recognise any of them and did you work with them?

Taking a break in the sun in 1991. Can you spot someone you know?

Or how about the 1996 photo of some of the 100 workers who turned up for a reunion at the Clarendon pub. Are there any faces you recognise?

We also have a general view of the factory and finally, who are the workers pictured as they were taking a well-earned break in the sun in 1991?

Perhaps you worked there yourself. Get in touch and tell us more about your time at the factory.

And while we are on a factory theme, perhaps you worked at one of the other plants across town.

A late 1980s photo showing long-serving workers picking up award. Recognise them?

How about Steetley?. It had been a major employer in Hartlepool from the 1930s and the towering chimney was a landmark on the West View and Headland skyline for decades.

The Aladdin factory, in Brenda Road, made thermos flasks. Did you work there?

Perhaps you were employed at Reeds Corrugated Cases, on the Oakesway Industrial Estate?

The GEC factory was on the Hartlepool Trading Estate and was a telecommunications factory. Tell us if you worked there.

The Alexandre of England factory in 1994.

What about Bonne Bouche, which was pictured in 2007. Can you remember working there and can you recall the names of your colleagues?

We also have memories of Fisher Price and our photo shows a production line at the factory in Peterlee in 1978. The factory eventually closed in May 1997 with the loss of 250 jobs. Were you one of the workers there?

To share all of your factory memories, email [email protected]

All smiles at a reunion in 1996.

Reeds Corrugated Cases is pictured on the Oakesway Industrial Estate.

The Aladdin factory in Brenda Road made thermos flasks. Did you work there?

Steetley was a major employer in Hartlepool from the 1930s.