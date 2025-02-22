Just four more of our nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people at work.Just four more of our nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people at work.
Business class - 21 more nostalgic pictures of Hartlepool people hard at work

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 15:23 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 17:09 BST
Thousands of you enjoyed our recent trawl through our archives to unearth pictures of Hartlepool people hard at work.

So we thought we would dig a little deeper to find even more nostalgic photos of folk grafting.

Benchmark Joinery's Stephen Jones in 2004.

1. Making his mark

Benchmark Joinery's Stephen Jones in 2004. Photo: LH

Alan Hodgson, of Hodgson Fish, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, in 2004.

2. What a catch

Alan Hodgson, of Hodgson Fish, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, in 2004. Photo: LH

Derek Muirhead, from Deepdale Solutions, in Hartlepool, pictured in 2010.

3. Head for business

Derek Muirhead, from Deepdale Solutions, in Hartlepool, pictured in 2010. Photo: FLR

Our caption from 2006 alas does not include this woman's name.

4. Cleaning up

Our caption from 2006 alas does not include this woman's name. Photo: FLR

