Flashback to 2015.Flashback to 2015.
Flashback to 2015.

Check out these 15 retro photos from Hartlepool in the year 2015

By Mark Payne
Published 30th May 2025, 16:06 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 16:06 BST
Doesn’t time fly? We are turning the clock back ten years to 2015.

There was lots going on that year as you can see from the following photos that were all taken and published this year.

How many of the events and faces do you remember or recognise?

More news: 21 Hartlepool headteachers past and present

Swoosh staff members (left to right) Jade Lismore, Chelsea Middleton, Gemma Darby and Anne Kirkwood with their decorated shop tree.

1. Salon celebration

Swoosh staff members (left to right) Jade Lismore, Chelsea Middleton, Gemma Darby and Anne Kirkwood with their decorated shop tree. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Will Skipp (left) and Jack Ainscough were featured ten years ago.

2. Teeing off

Dyke House Sports and Technology College pupils Will Skipp (left) and Jack Ainscough were featured ten years ago. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
Field View care home staff member Anne Sproates (left) with residents (left to right) Joyce Young, Jim Brown and Sylvia churchill alongside a memory wedding box they created this year.

3. Stirring memories

Field View care home staff member Anne Sproates (left) with residents (left to right) Joyce Young, Jim Brown and Sylvia churchill alongside a memory wedding box they created this year. Photo: FRANK REID 2015

Photo Sales
Save Hartlepool Hospital Group members Stephanie Aird and Tony Kramer (front right) get in a little music practice for a show with Jeff Butterworth, Terry Parks, Maeve Cutherbertson, Ken Thompson and Sue Kramer.

4. Banding together

Save Hartlepool Hospital Group members Stephanie Aird and Tony Kramer (front right) get in a little music practice for a show with Jeff Butterworth, Terry Parks, Maeve Cutherbertson, Ken Thompson and Sue Kramer. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice