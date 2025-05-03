Hartlepool in the 1970s.Hartlepool in the 1970s.
Check out these 21 great pictures of Hartlepool in the Seventies

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd May 2025, 16:39 BST
We are going almost 50 years down memory lane in our latest nostalgic photo gallery to the Seventies.

These 21 photos from the Mail’s archives show just how different the town was compared to today when there was no internet or smartphones.

How many of the people and places shown do you remember?

The hair and flared jeans mean this photo of some die-hard Hartlepool United supporters can only have been taken in the Seventies although the exact year is not known.

1. Up the Pools

The hair and flared jeans mean this photo of some die-hard Hartlepool United supporters can only have been taken in the Seventies although the exact year is not known. Photo: TC

The Headland lighthouse and fog horn from 1972. The lighthouse remains in place today but not the building on the right.

2. Headland lighthouse

The Headland lighthouse and fog horn from 1972. The lighthouse remains in place today but not the building on the right. Photo: Hartlepool Mail

Crowds turned out to as the Queen's car (middle) drove along York Road during her 1970s visit to Hartlepool.

3. Royal visit

Crowds turned out to as the Queen's car (middle) drove along York Road during her 1970s visit to Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID 2016

A view of Hartlepool's new shopping centre and fondly remembered clock which opened in the Seventies.

4. Town centre

A view of Hartlepool's new shopping centre and fondly remembered clock which opened in the Seventies. Photo: TC

