These 21 photos from the Mail’s archives show just how different the town was compared to today when there was no internet or smartphones.
How many of the people and places shown do you remember?
1. Up the Pools
The hair and flared jeans mean this photo of some die-hard Hartlepool United supporters can only have been taken in the Seventies although the exact year is not known. Photo: TC
2. Headland lighthouse
The Headland lighthouse and fog horn from 1972. The lighthouse remains in place today but not the building on the right. Photo: Hartlepool Mail
3. Royal visit
Crowds turned out to as the Queen's car (middle) drove along York Road during her 1970s visit to Hartlepool. Photo: FRANK REID 2016
4. Town centre
A view of Hartlepool's new shopping centre and fondly remembered clock which opened in the Seventies. Photo: TC
