Cheers! Raise a glass please to 71 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

Published 14th Feb 2023, 15:29 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 21:13 GMT
They might be the owners, landlords, landladies, licensees, tenants or managers.

Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of nostalgic photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures. You can also view our archive collection of town pub pictures here.

Vibes Bar manager Sararh McKeith pictured at Hartlepool Marina in 2006.

1. Vibes Bar

Vibes Bar manager Sararh McKeith pictured at Hartlepool Marina in 2006. Photo: DP

Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015.

2. The Ship Inn

Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010.

3. Owton Lodge

Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010. Photo: National World

Stephen Collinson, left, and Amro Fathy Galal Selim celebrate the opening of their Church Street wine bar in 2018.

4. Juniper Lounge

Stephen Collinson, left, and Amro Fathy Galal Selim celebrate the opening of their Church Street wine bar in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid

