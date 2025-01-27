Cheers! Raise a glass please to 71 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of nostalgic photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures. You can also view our archive collection of town pub pictures here.
1. Vibes Bar
Vibes Bar manager Sararh McKeith pictured at Hartlepool Marina in 2006. Photo: DP
2. The Ship Inn
Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
3. Owton Lodge
Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010. Photo: National World
4. Juniper Lounge
Stephen Collinson, left, and Amro Fathy Galal Selim celebrate the opening of their Church Street wine bar in 2018. Photo: Frank Reid