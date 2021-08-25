Cheers! Hartlepool's Round Table Beer Festival is coming back and that means more scenes like these from the past

Here is a chance to look back at the fun you had at the event in previous years.
Are you pictured savouring a pint or socialising with friends? Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.
1. Enjoying a beer in 2016
Were you pictured enjoying a beer at the festival in the Borough Hall 5 years ago?
Photo: Kevin Brady
2. Time spent with friends in 2019
Pictured at the Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival at the Borough Hall, in 2019, were Keith Kitching, Ben Spowart, Keith Stanson and Steve Gaffney all of Hartlepool.
Photo: Kevin Brady
3. Barrels of fun in 2008
Lots of brews were on sale in this view of the festival from 13 years ago. Pictured with the barrels were, standing left to right, Gavin Spaldin, Andrew Henderson and Kevin Braithwaite, with Colin Jones, Allan Wise, and Derek Wheatley all kneeling.
Photo: TC
4. nphm-24-08-21-retrobeer-NEPupload
Hartlepool Round Table members (left to right) Derek Wheatley, Luke Anderson, Dominic Wheatley and Mark Rycraft outside of the Borough Hall at the 2016 festival.
Photo: hm