Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival is coming back after Covid pandemic

The popular festival, which thousands of pounds for local good causes, had to be cancelled last October due to the pandemic and lockdown restrictions.

It was due to be the event’s 25th anniversary, but organisers are delighted to be back this year and have rolled the milestone over.

The festival, featuring a host of beers and ciders alongside live bands, takes place at Hartlepool Borough Hall on Friday, October 8, and Saturday, October 9.

The last Hartlepool Round Table Beer Festival before the Covid pandemic.

Colm Simpson, chairman of Hartlepool Round Table, said: “The beer festival is our biggest single event. It’s something we’ve been eager to get back on.

"When news came from the council we could go ahead we were ecstatic. It should have been our 25th anniversary year last year but obviously we couldn’t hold it.

"We have forgotten about last year so this year is the big one.”

Entertainment will be provided by bands Pek & Wanley and Electric Sheep on the Friday night, and Fizzy Fish and Rusty Haloz on Saturday evening.

The beer festival will be held at Hartlepool Borough Hall on the Headland.

"We’ve gone with well-known local acts," added Colm.

Organisers are set to offer 50 real ales for visitors to sample, more than 10 ciders and premium lagers, plus a good selection of wine and soft drinks. Food will also be available.

There will also be a drinks only event on the Saturday afternoon with no entertainment.

The last beer festival in 2019 raised £15,000 for charity. Colm said: “During the year people make submissions to us and we make grants based upon that.

"The beer festival provides that income so we can provide support for individuals, groups and families.”

Organisers have also kept ticket and admission prices at the same level as before the pandemic to reflect the tough times experienced by many people over the last 17 months.

Main sponsors of the festival are Families First North East, Joel D Kerr Funeral Services and Water Babies.

Tickets for Friday night and Saturday night are £13 in advance or £15 on the door. The Saturday afternoon session at 12pm-3pm is £5.

People can book now at www.hartlepoolbeerfestival.co.uk

