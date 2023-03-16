News you can trust since 1877
Four archive pictures of former Hartlepool pubs.

'Time please' for a virtual pub crawl through 17 archive pictures of Hartlepool bars

Off out for a deserved pint this weekend?

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 16th Mar 2023, 18:48 GMT

We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 17 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.

Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.

Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of memories.

And if you are in the mood for a second drink, why not enjoy our tribute to past and present Hartlepool landlords by clicking here?

The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists.

1. The Hourglass

The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists. Photo: LH

The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights.

2. Silk's

The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights. Photo: LH

Speaking of which, Knights was popular with Hartlepool United football fans in the early Noughties.

3. Knights Bar

Speaking of which, Knights was popular with Hartlepool United football fans in the early Noughties. Photo: hm

The Church Street bar is pictured in 2009.

4. Kals Bar

The Church Street bar is pictured in 2009. Photo: LH

Hartlepool