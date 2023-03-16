'Time please' for a virtual pub crawl through 17 archive pictures of Hartlepool bars

Off out for a deserved pint this weekend?

We thought we would whet your appetite by treating you to a virtual tour of 17 archive pictures of Hartlepool pubs.

Some have changed their names or owners and are still serving pints today. Others, however, have been sadly demolished or stand derelict.

Either way, we are sure you will join us in raising a glass to a host of memories.

1 . The Hourglass The Eaglesfield Road pub in its former glory before becoming a derelict magnet for arsonists. Photo: LH Photo Sales

2 . Silk's The Church Square bar, pictured in 2004, was previously Knights. Photo: LH Photo Sales

3 . Knights Bar Speaking of which, Knights was popular with Hartlepool United football fans in the early Noughties. Photo: hm Photo Sales

4 . Kals Bar The Church Street bar is pictured in 2009. Photo: LH Photo Sales