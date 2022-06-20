Eskdale Academy scenes which you may remember.
Eskdale Academy in 9 retro photos - from Chinese dancing to judo training

What a great school it is – and what great retro photos we have from Eskdale Academy.

By Chris Cordner
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:26 pm

The Eskdale Road school was described as a safe haven in a recent Oftsed report. It also said it was a place where children were very happy and proud to be there.

We are taking the chance to put it in the spotlight once more with these nine reminders from the Hartlepool Mail archives.

Take a look.

1. So creative in 2016

Pupils at Eskdale Academy celebrating the Chinese New Year by learning traditional dance 6 years ago.

Photo: Kevin Brady

2. Getting ahead in 2018

Eskdale Academy pupils twins Faith (left) and Hope Brazil (3) with their mum Demi Thompson (21) after making their Easter Bonnets in 2018.

Photo: hm

3. Super at science in 2017

Who remembers this Eskdale Academy science award scene?

Photo: Stu Norton

4. Safe on the internet

Eskdale Academy pupils Lewis Hooper and Rubi Gray working on their safer internet day poster in 2018.

Photo: Frank Reid

