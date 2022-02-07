From ferry boatmen to fish hawkers - the Hartlepool family with a fascinating past

Dr Michael Bunton, from Portsmouth, has already found some great information about his Hartlepool ancestry.

But he would love more and has given us a flavour of the story so far, including his ancestor’s links to the old ferry service.

His paternal grandfather, David Bunton was a ferryman and was the fifth son of Frederick James Bunton, another ferryman.

James Webster Bunton.

Dr Bunton said his family has many links to water “either through service in the Royal or Merchant Navy or, in David’s case, working as a ferryman in Hartlepool”.

He added: “In 1852 a new ferry was started by the Harbour Commissioners to connect Hartlepool Headland with the rapidly growing (new) West Hartlepool.

"A large amount of money was spent on new boats, uniforms for the boat crew, and building new landing stages.

"The boats were built by the local firm of J H Pounder, Boat Builders and could carry up to sixty passengers. They were crewed by two men, or four in bad weather.

Frederick James Bunton pictured with the Hartlepool lifeboat coxswain.

“Personal family history research has shown that there is a connection between the Bunton and Punder families.

Sarah, the sister of Hannah Coulson who was the second wife of Frederick James Bunton, married a John Pounder a founder member of J H Pounder, in 1882 in Hartlepool.

In 1901, David Bunton was eight and living in Bedford Street.

“His father, Frederick James was at that time self employed as a fisherman,” said Dr Bunton. By 1911, David was now working alongside his father as ferrymen.

David Bunton near the Town Wall as he walked to work for his job as a ferryman.

Dr Bunton added: “In early 1918, David married local girl Annie Robinson in Hartlepool and in November of that year their first child, David Beatty Bunton, my father was born. As to the reason why my father was given the middle name Beatty is, I believe influenced again by the sea.

"On the eve of the the First World War in 1914, David Beatty was promoted to acting vice-admiral and in February 1915 was given command of the Battle Cruiser Fleet a month later. He led the 1st Battlecruiser Squadron at the actions at Heligoland Bight (1914), Dogger Bank (1915) and Jutland (1916).

“At some stage my paternal grandfather David was promoted to the position of ferry master.”

David died on February 12, 1923, aged 30 at home in Raby Street of acute pneumonia.

Dr Michael Bunton pictured in 1986.

His father Frederick James outlived his son and died in 1929 aged 71.

Frederick Bunton was born in Feltham, in Middlesex, but at some stage moved to Hartlepool and on Valentine’s Day 1857 married Jane Moore in St Hilda’s Church.

His job was recorded on the marriage certificate as a mariner.

"It is likely that employment on the sea brought Frederick to Hartlepool from where he remained until his death in April 1881,” said Dr Bunton.

Frederick and Jane had nine children often sharing small cramped houses with two or more other families.

“Jane supplemented the household income working as a fish hawker either door to door, or often, around the public houses.”

James Webster Bunton, David’s brother, was born in 1896 in Hartlepool.

Can anyone help Dr Bunton’s research? Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

