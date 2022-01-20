Memories of the maternity hospitals of Hartlepool and East Durham - but which one were you in?

But which of these maternity hospitals do you remember from Hartlepool and East Durham’s past. Was it Camerons, Thorpe or Grantully and which of the staff do you have memories of?

We are taking a look back at all three and hoping it will encourage you to share memories of your own.

Cameron Hospital was part of town life for around 80 years until February 7, 1992, when the bulldozers moved in.

Former maternity hospitals in Hartlepool and East Durham.

It was the end of a hospital which made way for a new housing development.

But by that time, around 20,000 babies had entered the world thanks to the Camerom staff and we are after your memories of the place.

Perhaps you are one of those who remember Sister Salt. Plenty of you did when we featured the hospital in 2018.

You remembered her as a caring nurse who did so much to help patients. Maybe there is another staff member who brings back memories. Get in touch and tell us more.

Cameron Hospital. What are your memories of it?

Were you a mum who had your children at the hospital and what do you remember of it? Or perhaps you were one of the 20,000 children born there.

Get in touch and tell us more.

Over in East Durham, staff at Thorpe Hospital, near Peterlee, helped to bring new arrivals into the world for decades.

The doors to the building eventually closed in 1986.

The operating theatre at Cameron Hospital.

It left behind loads of memories and the cosy little hospital near Easington Village took in expectant mums from the Sunderland, Wearside, East Durham and Hartlepool areas.

Were you an expectant mum who gave birth at Thorpe Hospital? Get in touch and share your memories.

How about the Grantully which was in Hartlepool. The last baby was delivered there in 1976.

It closure came after officials heard that Grantully was not being used enough in the mid 1970s, especially as Cameron Hospital was handled the bulk of admissions.

The 17 nursing staff were transferred to Camerons but the proposed closure of the building had its opponents.

A petition to save the hospital from closure gathered 4,234 signatures in 1976. Were you born at Grantully, or had a child there?

Email [email protected] to tell us more.

Another view of Thorpe Maternity Hospital near Peterlee.