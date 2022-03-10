Hartlepool memories: Shopping in Woolworths, the Curly Ramp and the mobile 'pop man'

Well, today we’re reliving those fond memories of flying down the curly ramp, shopping at Woolworths and a visit from the “pop man”.

There’s nothing more comforting than a trip down memory lane, and Hartlepool Mail readers have been telling stories from their past for this week’s Throwback Thursday.

Visit our Facebook page here to add your own memories to our post. Here are some tales from your younger days.

Everyone remembers the curly ramp

Lucy Rowsell: “The joy of skateboarding/scootering in the town centre after 6pm. Trying not to die on the curly ramp, whilst fleeing the single, dastardly security guard.”

Andrea Martindale: “Ramp in the town centre.”

Carole Maitland: “Whizzing down the circular ramp in a shopping trolley!”

Vicky Johnson: “Running down the ramp in the town centre.”

Anyone for a trip to the shops?

Tracy Hall: “Knocking about the record section of Woolworths on a Saturday so you could eye up your latest crush.”

Lots of love for the curly ramp! Never forget.

Karen Tritschler: “Taking your camera developing tape to Asda to get your photos developed and hope they came out okay, also Woolworths pick n mix – loved them.”

Pete Lewis: “Buying Top of the Pops LPs in Woolworths.”

Sandra Hanley: “Shops closing half day on Wednesday and Saturday and closed on Sundays.”

Joshua Forster: “Bretts sweet shop! Or the weigh-your-own shop that was next door to Wilko.”

Who’s for a treat?

Ali Wright: “1p ice lollies from Tommy Raw’s newsagents and closing on Wednesday afternoon till Mail time!”

Becky Lancaster: “Pop man or going in Alvin’s for green milk.”

Sandra Hanley: “50p bowl of ice cream – off the ice cream van.”

Sid Bell: “The Alpine pop man, the mobile shop.”

Lisa-Marie Dawkins: “Hot choc in Binns cafe.”

Jenna Strong: “The candy floss man comming around the streets.”

Sonia Wainright: “Toni and his ice cream van from Murray Street.”

Dawn Rogers: “Going to the shops for your dad's paper and being able to keep the 20p change and coming back with a pocket full of penny chews and bubblies!”

Shirley Roberts: “Getting a snack/meal at Wimpy!”

