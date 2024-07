Runners and walkers will be covered in multi-coloured powdered paint as they make their way along a circular course at Seaton Carew on Saturday, July 13.

Beginning at Seaview car park at 10am, fundraisers will complete a 5k course to support the cost of specialist care services.

So we thought we would look back at just some of the colourful scenes from previous event with this photo gallery.

For more information about this year’s run, click here.

1 . Hooray Runners enjoy the colour run in 2016.Photo: Tom Collins Photo Sales

2 . Fun for all the family Pictured having fun at the colour run are Callum Mc Caferey, James Stead, Laura Norris, Jack Sowerby, Robert Stead and Gemma Sowerby.Photo: Other, third party Photo Sales

3 . Look at that smile This runner is not letting the paint get in his way.Photo: Tom Collins Photo Sales