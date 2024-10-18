David Akers is leaving the school to take up a new role in January.
We thought it would therefore be a good time to take a look back at some of the memories he had at the school over the years.
1. David Akers
David Akers, headteacher at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, is leaving the school to take up a new role in January. He will be responsible for 57 schools in Durham Diocese and 49 schools in Newcastle Diocese as the new Director of Education. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Poetry time
Pupils meet a poet at Hartlepool's library in 2004. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Music time
Pupils listen to former school head teacher Peter King on Pool FM in 2004. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Christmastime
Pupils don their best costumes for the school's 2009 nativity play. Photo: Frank Reid
