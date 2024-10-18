Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos?Do you recognise anyone in any of these photos?
Here are 13 retro photos of Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School

By Madeleine Raine
Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:00 BST
The head teacher at Hartlepool’s Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School is leaving after 13 years to embark on a new adventure.

David Akers is leaving the school to take up a new role in January.

He will be responsible for 57 schools in the Durham Diocese and 49 schools in the Newcastle Diocese as the new director of education.

We thought it would therefore be a good time to take a look back at some of the memories he had at the school over the years.

David Akers, headteacher at Ward Jackson Church of England Primary School, in Clark Street, Hartlepool, is leaving the school to take up a new role in January. He will be responsible for 57 schools in Durham Diocese and 49 schools in Newcastle Diocese as the new Director of Education.

Pupils meet a poet at Hartlepool's library in 2004.

Pupils meet a poet at Hartlepool's library in 2004.

Pupils listen to former school head teacher Peter King on Pool FM in 2004.

Pupils listen to former school head teacher Peter King on Pool FM in 2004.

Pupils don their best costumes for the school's 2009 nativity play.

Pupils don their best costumes for the school's 2009 nativity play.

