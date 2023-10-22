News you can trust since 1877
Do you recognise anyone?

Here are 20 photos of Hartlepool’s St Peter’s Primary School over the decades

Do you recognise any young faces in our latest collection of nostalgic school photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:56 BST

Elwick School first opened in 1850, close to St Peter's Church, moving to a new site in North Lane in 1959.

Since then, the school has been further extended.

Did you miss our last photo article? How time flies: Here are 23 photos of pupils at St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Primary School across the decades

Pupils Darcey, Freya and Theo take part in the school's 2015 nativity dress rehearsal.

1. Christmastime

Pupils Darcey, Freya and Theo take part in the school's 2015 nativity dress rehearsal. Photo: David James Wood

James Corrigan and Charlotte Lawson light a candle at the alter in the school hall in 2015.

2. Light a candle

James Corrigan and Charlotte Lawson light a candle at the alter in the school hall in 2015. Photo: Frank Reid

Natasha Willey, Ben Londesbrough, Alice Leonard and Nathan Forster pose for a photo in 2009.

3. Classmates

Natasha Willey, Ben Londesbrough, Alice Leonard and Nathan Forster pose for a photo in 2009. Photo: LH

Pupils take part in the Hartlepool skipping finals held at Brierton Sports Centre in 2019.

4. Skipping challenge

Pupils take part in the Hartlepool skipping finals held at Brierton Sports Centre in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

