Here are 20 photos of Hartlepool’s St Peter’s Primary School over the decades
Do you recognise any young faces in our latest collection of nostalgic school photos?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Elwick School first opened in 1850, close to St Peter's Church, moving to a new site in North Lane in 1959.
Since then, the school has been further extended.
Did you miss our last photo article? How time flies: Here are 23 photos of pupils at St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Primary School across the decades
1 / 5