News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

How time flies: Here are 23 photos of pupils at St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Primary School across the decades

Do you recognise anyone?
By Madeleine Raine
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:39 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 16:40 BST

St Cuthbert’s Roman Catholic Primary School, in Stratford Road, Hartlepool, first opened in 1914 before all secondary school pupils relocated to St Bede’s and St Anne’s, in Catcote Road, in 1964

Did you miss our latest photo article? Here are 26 photos from pupils at Hartlepool's Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School from across the decades

The school's steel band members strike a pose before a performance in 2005.

1. Music time

The school's steel band members strike a pose before a performance in 2005. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
School pupils Sophie Wayper, Bonnie Costello and Emily Hewitt enjoy some snacks at the school's 100th anniversary picnic in 2014.

2. Happy birthday

School pupils Sophie Wayper, Bonnie Costello and Emily Hewitt enjoy some snacks at the school's 100th anniversary picnic in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Lucie Hindhough, Lee Burdon, Chloe Irvine, Leon Henderson and Chloe May, with Elaine Irvine, Gwen Hogan-Teal and Janice Hudson at the launch of a new Catholic school netball league in 2008.

3. Time to get sporty

Lucie Hindhough, Lee Burdon, Chloe Irvine, Leon Henderson and Chloe May, with Elaine Irvine, Gwen Hogan-Teal and Janice Hudson at the launch of a new Catholic school netball league in 2008. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Members of the Hartlepool Rotary Club have been helping the gardening club at St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Primary School in the town. Pictured is Rotary environmental co-ordinator Dave Barker and club members Jessica Donnely and Declan McGee.

4. Green fingers

Members of the Hartlepool Rotary Club have been helping the gardening club at St Cuthbert's Roman Catholic Primary School in the town. Pictured is Rotary environmental co-ordinator Dave Barker and club members Jessica Donnely and Declan McGee. Photo: TY

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool