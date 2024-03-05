World Book Day is celebrated across the globe and encourages children to read for pleasure.World Book Day is celebrated across the globe and encourages children to read for pleasure.
Here are 21 retro photos of Hartlepool pupils celebrating World Book Day across the decades

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Mar 2024, 12:16 GMT

The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was celebrated in 1997 and encourages children and young people to enjoy reading.

World Book Day 2024 is taking place on Thursday, March 7, so what better way to celebrate than by looking at some retro photos of pupils and members of staff celebrating?

1. Lynnfield Primary School

Lynnfield Primary School staff member Brian Umpleby reads to Alex Burn-MCrossen, Jade Chawner and Riley Stead in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

2. Jesmond Road Primary School

Pupils and staff dress up for World Book Day in 2007. Photo: LH

3. St Helen's Primary School

Woody and Jessie make an appearance at St Helen's Primary School in 2022. Photo: Frank Reid

4. Lynnfield Primary School

Aiya Connolly, Maria Syede, Jocye Chen, Caitlin McGibbon, Wayne Burrell, Finley Mulgrew, Thomas Taylor, Katelyne Stead and Leon Foster all dress up as their favourite characters in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid

