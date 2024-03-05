The first World Book Day in the UK and Ireland was celebrated in 1997 and encourages children and young people to enjoy reading.
1. Lynnfield Primary School
Lynnfield Primary School staff member Brian Umpleby reads to Alex Burn-MCrossen, Jade Chawner and Riley Stead in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Jesmond Road Primary School
Pupils and staff dress up for World Book Day in 2007. Photo: LH
3. St Helen's Primary School
Woody and Jessie make an appearance at St Helen's Primary School in 2022. Photo: Frank Reid
Aiya Connolly, Maria Syede, Jocye Chen, Caitlin McGibbon, Wayne Burrell, Finley Mulgrew, Thomas Taylor, Katelyne Stead and Leon Foster all dress up as their favourite characters in 2019. Photo: Frank Reid