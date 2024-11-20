Just some of our nostalgic photos of life in Hartlepool in 2004.Just some of our nostalgic photos of life in Hartlepool in 2004.
Hundreds of faces you may know in our nostalgic journey back to Hartlepool life in 2004

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 20th Nov 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 15:24 GMT
Thousands of you enjoyed our recent journey back through time to our photo archives for 2003.

Now we have stopped the dial at 2004 to recall – amongst other things - school new starters, who are all now well into their 20s, the Headland Carnival, Hartlepool Business Awards and the small matter of the Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election.

Did you miss our nostalgic collection of photos from 2003? Click here.

Labour candidate Iain Wright celebrates winning the Hartlepool by-election with supporters.

1. All Wright on the night

Labour candidate Iain Wright celebrates winning the Hartlepool by-election with supporters. Photo: FLR

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hartlepool docks in July 2004.

2. Emergency incident

Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hartlepool docks in July 2004. Photo: TC

Hartlepool United players in training during their successful 2004-05 League One season.

3. Getting ready

Hartlepool United players in training during their successful 2004-05 League One season. Photo: FLR

Jesmond Road Primary School new starters in 2004.

4. Right Road

Jesmond Road Primary School new starters in 2004. Photo: FLR

Related topics:Hartlepool
