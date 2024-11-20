Hundreds of faces you may know in our nostalgic journey back to Hartlepool life in 2004

Now we have stopped the dial at 2004 to recall – amongst other things - school new starters, who are all now well into their 20s, the Headland Carnival, Hartlepool Business Awards and the small matter of the Hartlepool Parliamentary by-election.
1. All Wright on the night
Labour candidate Iain Wright celebrates winning the Hartlepool by-election with supporters. Photo: FLR
2. Emergency incident
Firefighters tackle a blaze at Hartlepool docks in July 2004. Photo: TC
3. Getting ready
Hartlepool United players in training during their successful 2004-05 League One season. Photo: FLR
4. Right Road
Jesmond Road Primary School new starters in 2004. Photo: FLR
