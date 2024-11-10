Do you recognise anyone?Do you recognise anyone?
Do you recognise anyone?

‘I’m lovin’ it’: 13 retro photos of McDonald’s restaurants across Hartlepool as the UK chain celebrates its 50th birthday

By Madeleine Raine
Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:32 BST
Do you recognise anyone?

The first McDonald’s restaurant in the UK opened in Woolwich, in South London, in October 1974.

Fifty years on and it’s food is as popular as ever.

To celebrate its 50th birthday, here are 13 retro photos of people and staff enjoying the popular fast food chain over the years.

Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus the Monkey meets McDonald's staff in 2014.

1. Special guest

Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus the Monkey meets McDonald's staff in 2014. Photo: RM

Photo Sales
Ronald McDonald meets Jackson Waller and William Kidd at the restaurant in 2013.

2. Smile for the camera

Ronald McDonald meets Jackson Waller and William Kidd at the restaurant in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Mark Nuttall (Franchise McDonalds) and Jacqui Gettings (Epilepsy Outlook) pose for a photo alongside McDonald's staff Michelle Taylor, Rebecca Fleet, Ashleigh Hopkins and Nicola Robinson in 2013.

3. Group photo

Mark Nuttall (Franchise McDonalds) and Jacqui Gettings (Epilepsy Outlook) pose for a photo alongside McDonald's staff Michelle Taylor, Rebecca Fleet, Ashleigh Hopkins and Nicola Robinson in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Thumbs up if you got to meet Ronald McDonald back in 2014.

4. Thumbs up

Thumbs up if you got to meet Ronald McDonald back in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sHartlepoolSouth London
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice