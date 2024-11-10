Fifty years on and it’s food is as popular as ever.
To celebrate its 50th birthday, here are 13 retro photos of people and staff enjoying the popular fast food chain over the years.
1. Special guest
Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus the Monkey meets McDonald's staff in 2014. Photo: RM
2. Smile for the camera
Ronald McDonald meets Jackson Waller and William Kidd at the restaurant in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Group photo
Mark Nuttall (Franchise McDonalds) and Jacqui Gettings (Epilepsy Outlook) pose for a photo alongside McDonald's staff Michelle Taylor, Rebecca Fleet, Ashleigh Hopkins and Nicola Robinson in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Thumbs up
Thumbs up if you got to meet Ronald McDonald back in 2014. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.