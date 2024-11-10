The first McDonald’s restaurant in the UK opened in Woolwich, in South London, in October 1974.

Fifty years on and it’s food is as popular as ever.

To celebrate its 50th birthday, here are 13 retro photos of people and staff enjoying the popular fast food chain over the years.

1 . Special guest Hartlepool United mascot H'Angus the Monkey meets McDonald's staff in 2014. Photo: RM Photo Sales

2 . Smile for the camera Ronald McDonald meets Jackson Waller and William Kidd at the restaurant in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Group photo Mark Nuttall (Franchise McDonalds) and Jacqui Gettings (Epilepsy Outlook) pose for a photo alongside McDonald's staff Michelle Taylor, Rebecca Fleet, Ashleigh Hopkins and Nicola Robinson in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales