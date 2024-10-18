Just some of our archive images of life in Hartlepool during 2007Just some of our archive images of life in Hartlepool during 2007
'Is that who I think it is?' - Hundreds of faces in our photo flashback of life in Hartlepool in 2007

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 18th Oct 2024, 16:40 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2024, 16:51 BST
Thousands of you enjoyed a nostalgic trip back through time with our recent collection of pictures of life in Hartlepool during 2008.

So we thought we would step back 12 further months to 2007 and a year where Hartlepool United celebrated promotion while customers queued anxiously outside the town’s Northern Rock bank following the bank’s collapse.

Customers queue outside the Northern Rock, in York Road, Hartlepool, following the bank's 2007 collapse.

1. 2007 remembered

Customers queue outside the Northern Rock, in York Road, Hartlepool, following the bank's 2007 collapse. Photo: FLR

Grange Primary School new starters.

2. 2007 remembered

Grange Primary School new starters. Photo: TC

Brierton Community School pupils receive their GCSE results.

3. 2007 remembered

Brierton Community School pupils receive their GCSE results. Photo: FLR

Hartlepool United's playing squad and staff salute the town during their 2007 promotion parade.

4. 2007 remembered

Hartlepool United's playing squad and staff salute the town during their 2007 promotion parade. Photo: FLR

