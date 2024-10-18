So we thought we would step back 12 further months to 2007 and a year where Hartlepool United celebrated promotion while customers queued anxiously outside the town’s Northern Rock bank following the bank’s collapse.
Click here if you missed our 2008 flashback photos.
1. 2007 remembered
Customers queue outside the Northern Rock, in York Road, Hartlepool, following the bank's 2007 collapse. Photo: FLR
2. 2007 remembered
Grange Primary School new starters. Photo: TC
3. 2007 remembered
Brierton Community School pupils receive their GCSE results. Photo: FLR
4. 2007 remembered
Hartlepool United's playing squad and staff salute the town during their 2007 promotion parade. Photo: FLR
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.