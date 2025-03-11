People in Hartlepool love to dance as shown in these photos from our archive.placeholder image
People in Hartlepool love to dance as shown in these photos from our archive.

Let's dance: 21 retro photos of Hartlepool folk showing off their moves

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 11th Mar 2025, 16:19 BST
People in Hartlepool love to dance as shown in these great retro photos from our archive.

The town has always boasted a large number of dance schools to nurture young talent to national and international success.

And residents have never been shy about shaking a foot at any number of social and fundraising events in the community.

More retro: Out and about in Hartlepool's Brierton area

A Belly Dance Convivial was held on board HMS Tincomalee at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in 2015. Picture: Christopher Armstrong

1. Belly dancers

A Belly Dance Convivial was held on board HMS Tincomalee at the National Museum of the Royal Navy in 2015. Picture: Christopher Armstrong Photo: Christopher Armstrong

Photo Sales
Children at Barnard Grove Primary School learn to dance from the town's respected Carol Hammond believed to be from 2015.

2. dance carol Barnard Grove.JPG

Children at Barnard Grove Primary School learn to dance from the town's respected Carol Hammond believed to be from 2015. Photo: Getting in step

Photo Sales
Dancer and performing arts teacher Edith Harrison was invited to the Queen's Garden Party for her services to dancing ten years ago.

3. Dancing with joy

Dancer and performing arts teacher Edith Harrison was invited to the Queen's Garden Party for her services to dancing ten years ago. Photo: Mark Payne

Photo Sales
Sandra Nowaczek (top) and Holly McGarry took to the stage during the KR Dance Studios "Our Time" show at the Town Hall Theatre in 2015. Picture by FRANK RED

4. Young starlets

Sandra Nowaczek (top) and Holly McGarry took to the stage during the KR Dance Studios "Our Time" show at the Town Hall Theatre in 2015. Picture by FRANK RED Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice