But how much do you remember about life in the area in 1973? Let’s take a look.

More than 300 new jobs for Hartlepool were announced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

RHM Foods planned to transfer production from two other factories to the Greatham plant.

RHM at Greatham in the 1970s.

The Greatham factory had developed to become a large processed food and canning unit employing 650 people, and RHM said the site was “eminently suitable” for further expansion.

It was the year it was due to close but before it did, 17 new records were set in Hartlepool Galley’s Field School swimming gala.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winners included: Senior boys, Robert Guttridge (Shields); senior girls, Gail Featherstone (Romaine); junior boys, Robert Anderson (Romaine) and Mark Atkins (Sharp), junior girls, Linda Bradley (Romaine); Linda Bradley, Denise Fletcher, and Valerie Pyatt) all Sharp.

Taking your cycling proficiency test

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lister Street School in Hartlepool.

Twenty five pupils at the Lister Street School in Hartlepool passed their cycling proficiency tests in July 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sessions were held by Bert Carter, the Road Safety Officer for Hartlepool at the High School for Girls in Eldon Grove.

Hartlepool man Ian Meadley scored 295 points out of 300 to be chosen for the British clay pigeon shooting championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Senate Club at Peterlee - ideal for dancing the night away in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two thousand people flocked to Seaton Carew Park to watch six jazz bands competing in the third annual jazz band carnival, and the parade along the seafront.

Hartlepool angler Charles Hotham was one of 18 competitors to compete in the National Sea Angling Championships of Great Britain in the Isle of Man in 1973.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dancing at the Senate

Disco lovers were in for a treat if they got along to the Senate Club in Peterlee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You could boogie to the latest sounds three nights a week or see top acts. Tickets were on sale in 1973 to see Chairman of the Board.