Nine views of how Hartlepool's town centre streets looked in decades past

Shops and cars from a bygone area can all be found in this retro collection of photos which comes to us courtesy of the Hartlepool Museum Service and Hartlepool Library Service.

Take a look at Bianco’s in Whitby Street and the armoury which stood in Victoria Road.

A Hillman Imp and Ford Anglia in Church Street and the Northerns bingo club in York Road can also be seen.

Take a look and step back in time.

1. Raby Road Taken in the 1950s, this view shows the Wesley on the left, the Northern Daily Mail Office on the far right and a United Bristol service 40A from Easington Village and Peterlee. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

2. Lynn Street Robinsons in Lynn Street. Does this bring back memories? Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service. Photo: Hartlepool Museum Service Photo Sales

3. Church Street Who recognises the classic motor cars in Church Street? There's a Hillman Imp, Ford Anglia and a Ford Corsair in the picture. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales

4. Whitby Street Bianco's cafe in Whitby Street in a photo which comes from 1979. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service. Photo: Hartlepool Library Service Photo Sales