So here is another gallery of photos from the decade for you to enjoy.
According to our records, the pictures were all taken around town in 2004.
For our previous gallery of Noughties photos, click here.
1 / 4
So here is another gallery of photos from the decade for you to enjoy.
According to our records, the pictures were all taken around town in 2004.
For our previous gallery of Noughties photos, click here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.