Nostalgic Noughties: 13 more pictures taken around Hartlepool more than 20 years ago

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 9th May 2025, 11:41 BST
Thousands of Hartlepool Mail have viewed our recent journeys back in time to the nostalgic Noughties.

So here is another gallery of photos from the decade for you to enjoy.

According to our records, the pictures were all taken around town in 2004.

For our previous gallery of Noughties photos, click here.

Street games at Hartlepool's Belle Vue Centre in 2004.

1. Street games

Street games at Hartlepool's Belle Vue Centre in 2004. Photo: SH

The WRVS cafe reopens in the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2004.

2. Cuppa cheer

The WRVS cafe reopens in the University Hospital of Hartlepool in 2004. Photo: SH

Story time in Hartlepool Central Library in 2004.

3. Story time

Story time in Hartlepool Central Library in 2004. Photo: LH

Millpool Close residents were angry over a ban on playing football near their homes in 2004.

4. Foul play

Millpool Close residents were angry over a ban on playing football near their homes in 2004. Photo: LH

