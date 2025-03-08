Just four of our archive pictures of Hartlepool people at work during the Noughties.Just four of our archive pictures of Hartlepool people at work during the Noughties.
Just four of our archive pictures of Hartlepool people at work during the Noughties.

Photo flashback: 21 classic pictures of Hartlepool people hard at work

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 8th Mar 2025, 13:06 BST
Updated 8th Mar 2025, 16:31 BST
We certainly know how to graft here in Hartlepool.

So we have raided our archives again for these classic pictures of business owners and staff hard at work over the years.

Staff at the Hartlepool branch of car dealership Williamson Peugeot in 2005.

1. Driving ahead

Staff at the Hartlepool branch of car dealership Williamson Peugeot in 2005. Photo: TC

Hodgson fish mongers, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, celebrates 100 years in business back in 2016. From left to right, Diane Boagey, Alan Hodgson, Gill Hodgson-Wood and Dylan Hodgson-Wood.

2. Landmark occasion

Hodgson fish mongers, in Whitby Street, Hartlepool, celebrates 100 years in business back in 2016. From left to right, Diane Boagey, Alan Hodgson, Gill Hodgson-Wood and Dylan Hodgson-Wood. Photo: Kevin Brady

Darren Kinnersley at Kinnersley's Towbar and Trailer Centre in 2009.

3. In charge

Darren Kinnersley at Kinnersley's Towbar and Trailer Centre in 2009. Photo: FLR

Vincent de Rivaz and Eva Eisenschimmel, of energy firm EDF, pictured with Hartlepool Power Station director Paul Newman, left, in 2009.

4. Powering ahead

Vincent de Rivaz and Eva Eisenschimmel, of energy firm EDF, pictured with Hartlepool Power Station director Paul Newman, left, in 2009. Photo: FLR

