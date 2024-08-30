Many of these cute faces will now be in their 20s.Many of these cute faces will now be in their 20s.
Many of these cute faces will now be in their 20s.

Photo flashback: 25 more retro pictures of new starters at Hartlepool primary schools

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 13:05 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 14:47 BST
And to think many of these cuties will now be in their 20s and maybe have children of their own.

With the new school term about to begin, we have raided our archives once again for another collection of Hartlepool new starters photographs from yesteryear. If you missed our first collection of retro new starters photos then please click here.

New starters in 2006.

1. St Aidan's Primary School

New starters in 2006. Photo: DP

Photo Sales
West Park Primary School new starters in 2003.

2. West Park Primary School

West Park Primary School new starters in 2003. Photo: LH

Photo Sales
New starters in 2013.

3. West View Primary School

New starters in 2013. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
New starters in 2014.

4. Ward Jackson Primary School

New starters in 2014. Photo: FRANK REID 2014

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.