Just some of our archive photos of England fans cheering on the team in Hartlepool pubs over the years.

Photo flashback: 40 fan-tastic photos of people packing Hartlepool pubs to watch crucial England international matches

The England national men’s football team play twice over the coming days ahead of their eagerly-awaited trip to the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany next summer.
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:59 GMT
As these pictures dating back as far as 1996 show, Hartlepool folk have been slow in packing our pubs to watch big games – including rugby – on giant television screens.

Why not also enjoying looking at 65 fan-tastic pictures of Hartlepool United supporters following our club across the decades?.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006.

England fans in the Hillcarter react to a near miss in the 2006 World Cup clash with Paraguay in 2006. Photo: TC

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004.

England fans celebrate in Hartlepool's Sports Bar as the side score against Portugal during Euro 2004. Photo: SH

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021.

Outdoor viewing was popular as England emerged from Covid in 2021. Here spectators at the Raby Arms, in Hart, watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy in 2021. Photo: Frank Reid

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria.

An England fan in Hartlepool's Belle Vue Sports and Social Club after the drab 0-0 World Cup 2010 qualifier against Algeria. Photo: FLR

