Raise a glass to 21 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

They may be owners, landlords, landladies, licensees or managers.
Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this collection of archive photos. Keep logging back too as we will update the article with further pictures.
1. The Fishermans Arms
Fishermans Arms landlord Steve Bell raises a glass in 2012.
Photo: FRANK REID
2. The Raby Arms
Raby Arms landlord John Goddard pictured with his Harley Davidson motorbike in 2010. Was his service behind the bar as quick?
Photo: National World
3. 9 Anchors
9 Anchors micro pub manager Lorna Hogan outside the Seaton Carew premises in 2018.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Jacksons Arms
Landlord Trevor Wilding in 2012.
Photo: TY