Just some of our archive pictures of Hartlepool pub bosses from across the years.

Raise a glass to 33 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

They might be owners, landlords, landladies, licensees or managers.

By Gavin Ledwith
1 hour ago

Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of archive photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures to the article.

Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015.

1. The Ship Inn

Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Fishermans Arms landlord Steve Bell raises a glass in 2012.

2. The Fishermans Arms

Photo: FRANK REID

Landlords Liz and Philip Hall after The Globe was named the Hartlepool Mail's best bar in 2015.

3. The Globe

Photo: Stu Norton

Raby Arms landlord John Goddard pictured with his Harley Davidson motorbike in 2010. Was his service behind the bar as quick?

4. The Raby Arms

Photo: National World

Hartlepool