Raise a glass to 33 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

They might be owners, landlords, landladies, licensees or managers.
Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of archive photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures to the article.
1. The Ship Inn
Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015.
Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
2. The Fishermans Arms
Fishermans Arms landlord Steve Bell raises a glass in 2012.
Photo: FRANK REID
3. The Globe
Landlords Liz and Philip Hall after The Globe was named the Hartlepool Mail's best bar in 2015.
Photo: Stu Norton
4. The Raby Arms
Raby Arms landlord John Goddard pictured with his Harley Davidson motorbike in 2010. Was his service behind the bar as quick?
Photo: National World