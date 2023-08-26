News you can trust since 1877
Raise a glass to 53 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

They might be owners, landlords, landladies, licensees or managers.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Feb 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:59 BST

Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of archive photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures. You can also view our collection of archive pictures of town pubs here.

Just some of the pub bosses who have run Hartlepool bars over the years.

1. Collage Maker-09-Jun-2023-05-10-PM-9152.jpg

Just some of the pub bosses who have run Hartlepool bars over the years. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015.

2. The Ship Inn

Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady

Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010.

3. Owton Lodge

Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010. Photo: National World

Park Inn tenant Rick Hanlon, centre, and Mick Donnelly with fellow members of Musicians Unlimited celebrate raising £12,000 through their sponsored album in 2012.

4. Park Inn

Park Inn tenant Rick Hanlon, centre, and Mick Donnelly with fellow members of Musicians Unlimited celebrate raising £12,000 through their sponsored album in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID

