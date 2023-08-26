Raise a glass to 53 photos of Hartlepool pub landlords, landladies and managers

They might be owners, landlords, landladies, licensees or managers.
Here we pay tribute to past and present Hartlepool pub bosses with this updated collection of archive photos. Keep logging back too as we will continue adding more pictures. You can also view our collection of archive pictures of town pubs here.
Just some of the pub bosses who have run Hartlepool bars over the years. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. The Ship Inn
Landlord Alan Hay outside The Ship Inn, on the Headland, in 2015. Photo: Picture by Kevin Brady
3. Owton Lodge
Owton Lodge manager Karen Wilson in 2010. Photo: National World
4. Park Inn
Park Inn tenant Rick Hanlon, centre, and Mick Donnelly with fellow members of Musicians Unlimited celebrate raising £12,000 through their sponsored album in 2012. Photo: FRANK REID