Just some of the people who had their say on local issues in 2007.

Speeding, car parking charges and alcohol free zones - 21 retro photos of Hartlepool folk having their say

Speeding, car parking charges and alcohol free zones were all making the news locally back in 2007.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 15:49 BST

Some might argue those issues have never quite disappeared in the 16 years since.

Here then are 21 retro photos of folk in and around Hartlepool having their say on local issues.

Unfortunately our digital archive has not recorded their names.

.........on rising car parking charges in 2007.

1. Having his say...............

.........on rising car parking charges in 2007. Photo: FLR

.....................on wind turbines in 2007.

2. Having her say...................

.....................on wind turbines in 2007. Photo: LH

.........on rising car parking charges in 2007.

3. Having his say................

.........on rising car parking charges in 2007. Photo: FLR

.........on rising street permit charges in 2007.

4. Voicing her opinion..................

.........on rising street permit charges in 2007. Photo: LH

