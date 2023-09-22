Speeding, car parking charges and alcohol free zones - 21 retro photos of Hartlepool folk having their say
Speeding, car parking charges and alcohol free zones were all making the news locally back in 2007.
Some might argue those issues have never quite disappeared in the 16 years since.
Here then are 21 retro photos of folk in and around Hartlepool having their say on local issues.
Unfortunately our digital archive has not recorded their names.
