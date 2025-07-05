Scenes from Stranton in Hartlepool over the years.placeholder image
Scenes from Stranton in Hartlepool over the years.

Spotlight on Hartlepool's historic Stranton area in these 19 nostalgic photos

By Mark Payne
Published 5th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
We are casting an eye over the people and places of Stranton in this nostalgic photo gallery.

The area is one of the oldest parts of the town dating back to Saxon times when it was a village.

The name Stranton translates as ‘the town on the shore’ where, until the mid 19th Century, white-washed cottages surrounded a green.

It remains a bustling part of the town today. Scroll on to see some of the people and events captured by the Mail in recent decades.]

More Hartlepool nostalgia: 22 photos from Rossmere primary school past as it turns 70

In 2015, Hartlepool United boss Ronnie Moore and Sam Collins signed a shirt following the official opening of the Stranton Family Support Centre. They were joined by pupils from Stranton Primary School.

1. Stranton Family Support Centre

1. Stranton Family Support Centre

Children from the 18th Hartlepool (St Paul's) scout group paying a visit to Stranton Fire Station around ten years ago.

2. Young firefighters

2. Young firefighters

Brian Twidale and Stephen Sanderson of Stranton FC (centre) celebrated financial support from Sue Smith of the Tees Valley Community Foundation, and Peter Gowland of the Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency in 2010.

3. Support for Stranton FC

3. Support for Stranton FC

Stranton Girl Guides cooking sausages. Date not known.

4. Turning back the clock

4. Turning back the clock

