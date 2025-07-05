The area is one of the oldest parts of the town dating back to Saxon times when it was a village.

The name Stranton translates as ‘the town on the shore’ where, until the mid 19th Century, white-washed cottages surrounded a green.

It remains a bustling part of the town today. Scroll on to see some of the people and events captured by the Mail in recent decades.]

1 . Stranton Family Support Centre In 2015, Hartlepool United boss Ronnie Moore and Sam Collins signed a shirt following the official opening of the Stranton Family Support Centre. They were joined by pupils from Stranton Primary School. Photo: David James Wood Photo Sales

2 . Young firefighters Children from the 18th Hartlepool (St Paul's) scout group paying a visit to Stranton Fire Station around ten years ago. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Support for Stranton FC Brian Twidale and Stephen Sanderson of Stranton FC (centre) celebrated financial support from Sue Smith of the Tees Valley Community Foundation, and Peter Gowland of the Hartlepool Voluntary Development Agency in 2010. Photo: Mail Photo Sales

4 . Turning back the clock Stranton Girl Guides cooking sausages. Date not known. Photo: Hartlepool Mail Photo Sales