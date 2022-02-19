Argosy anyone? Step forward and share your memories of Hartlepool and East Durham's shoe shops of yesteryear
Where did you shop for shoes in years gone by?
Was it one of these names from the past? We are taking a look at some well known retailers which you may remember for their footwear in Hartlepool over the decades.
One which many will recall was Argosy which was in York Road and fitted generations of families with shows.
We last asked readers for their memories of Argosy in 2017 and plenty of you had something to say about the former York Road favourite on social media.
Most remembered the children’s department upstairs and that the quality of the product was always top-notch. We reached 17,000 people and one reader said: "Four generations of family were shod there despite hard times occasionally.
"If your feet were cared for you couldn’t go wrong. Happy times especially the sales."
You could get everything from brown t-bar sandals for summer to smart black lace ups.
One reader remembered getting her first pair of knee length leather boots from Argosy with her wages when she started work.
The shop also had a branch in Peterlee. Did you love to pay a visit? Or maybe you worked there. If so, we would love to hear from you and to hear your recollections.
Another shoe shop which you may remember was Bryan Shaw which closed in 1993 after 21 years in Hartlepool shopping centre.
Shaw’s, which employed five people, was expected to close down by the end of March that year as the owner was retiring.
Did you get your shoes there? Did you work there? Tell us more.
Another shoe shop which may bring back memories is Peter Lord’s. It closed in 1983 after opening in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre 18 months earlier. Does it bring back memories for you?
Some of you may remember Stylos which was in the shopping centre in the 1970s. Was it your favourite for new footwear?
Or perhaps there is a shoe shop you loved which we have not mentioned in this retro feature. Tell us all about it.
We would love you to share your memories of Hartlepool and East Durham shops that you loved in years gone by.
To do just that, email [email protected]