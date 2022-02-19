Argosy anyone? Step forward and share your memories of Hartlepool and East Durham's shoe shops of yesteryear

Was it one of these names from the past? We are taking a look at some well known retailers which you may remember for their footwear in Hartlepool over the decades.

One which many will recall was Argosy which was in York Road and fitted generations of families with shows.

We last asked readers for their memories of Argosy in 2017 and plenty of you had something to say about the former York Road favourite on social media.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Which was your favourite shoe shop?

Most remembered the children’s department upstairs and that the quality of the product was always top-notch. We reached 17,000 people and one reader said: "Four generations of family were shod there despite hard times occasionally.

"If your feet were cared for you couldn’t go wrong. Happy times especially the sales."

You could get everything from brown t-bar sandals for summer to smart black lace ups.

A big favourite in York Road.

One reader remembered getting her first pair of knee length leather boots from Argosy with her wages when she started work.

The shop also had a branch in Peterlee. Did you love to pay a visit? Or maybe you worked there. If so, we would love to hear from you and to hear your recollections.

Another shoe shop which you may remember was Bryan Shaw which closed in 1993 after 21 years in Hartlepool shopping centre.

Shaw’s, which employed five people, was expected to close down by the end of March that year as the owner was retiring.

York Road in the 1950s with Argosy third from the left after Frank Wright's toy shop in the foreground, and the wool shop Unity House.

Did you get your shoes there? Did you work there? Tell us more.

Another shoe shop which may bring back memories is Peter Lord’s. It closed in 1983 after opening in the Middleton Grange Shopping Centre 18 months earlier. Does it bring back memories for you?

Some of you may remember Stylos which was in the shopping centre in the 1970s. Was it your favourite for new footwear?

Or perhaps there is a shoe shop you loved which we have not mentioned in this retro feature. Tell us all about it.

Bryan Shaw's shoe shop which closed in 1993 after 21 years in town.

We would love you to share your memories of Hartlepool and East Durham shops that you loved in years gone by.

To do just that, email [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.

Your support for our journalism means we can continue telling Hartlepool’s stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe - and click here to get a snapshot of the Mail’s news and sport to your inbox through our email newsletters.