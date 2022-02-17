Lovely jubbly! Only Fools and Horses van proves a nice little earner for Hartlepool furniture shop

Robert Dudden, owner of The Luxury Furniture Company bed shop, on Catcote Road, has seen sales increase in recent weeks since parking this Only Fools and Horses van outside to help him advertise.

In a shrewd bit of business worthy of Del Boy himself, fans of the classic comedy have flocked to the shop to see the yellow three wheel van and have their photos taken with it.

Robert, 25, said: “Everyone loves it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Dudden with his Only Fools & Horses van.

He bought it about five years ago from a man in Stockton and does not know if it was actually used in Only Fools.

But it is a dead ringer featuring the wording “Trotters Independent Trading Co”, "New York - Paris - Peckham" and comes complete with fluffy dice and leopard skin seat coverings.

Robert said: “I bought it about five years ago. It didn’t run or have an MOT and sat in storage in a shipping container for about four years, always with the intention of ‘I’m going to sort that this year’ but I never did.”

Despite business booming during the early part of the pandemic when people spent more time at home, furniture sales took a dip after lockdown.

Robert has recently used his Only Fools & Horses van to help advertise his business.

So Robert recently decided to bring the van out of storage and spent thousands to give it a full mechanical overhaul and fitted it with a custom made roof rack.

The response was greater than he expected with it turning heads wherever he goes.

Robert said: “A lot more people are coming in. On the first day it was here person after person were stood there getting selfies with it.

"One fan came from out of town. The other week were were asked to lead a funeral for a man who loved Only Fools and Horses and my dad drove it in front of the hearse.

Robert Dudden outside his shop in Catcote Road.

"I’ve been asked to do weddings and proms. One guy said ‘name your price’ but I said it’s not for sale.

"I would never get another.”

It is believed six vans were used during the filming of Only Fools and Horses which ran from 1981 until 2003.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.