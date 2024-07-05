Do you recognise anyone from Oscars playgroup?Do you recognise anyone from Oscars playgroup?
Take a trip down Memory Lane: 17 retro photos of life at Oscar’s playgroup as it faces closure

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:57 BST
Oscar's playgroup, run by Hartlepool Borough Council, faces closure after 15 years in business.

It has provided after school and holiday care to children aged between three and 16 for 15 years.

Here then are 17 retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remind you of years gone by at the popular playgroup.

For more information on Oscar’s closure, see here.

Children from Oscars' half-term club had an afternoon of fun playing in the park in Burn Valley in 2013.

1. Oscars half-term club

Children from Oscars' half-term club had an afternoon of fun playing in the park in Burn Valley in 2013.

Youngsters at the Oscars play scheme at Brinkburn prepare for their cook-off in the Ready, Steady Cook event with play leader Kate Barratt.

2. Cook-off

Youngsters at the Oscars play scheme at Brinkburn prepare for their cook-off in the Ready, Steady Cook event with play leader Kate Barratt.

These children are investigators for the day. Pictured is Callum Laking, Nathan Pilcher, Matt Penfold, Jaidon Wood, Connor Hales and Jack Harrow.

3. Eye spy

These children are investigators for the day. Pictured is Callum Laking, Nathan Pilcher, Matt Penfold, Jaidon Wood, Connor Hales and Jack Harrow.

Youngsters turned into investigators to solve a crime as they enjoyed a CSI day at their Brinkburn club house in 2013.

4. Give us a clue

Youngsters turned into investigators to solve a crime as they enjoyed a CSI day at their Brinkburn club house in 2013.

