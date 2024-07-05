It has provided after school and holiday care to children aged between three and 16 for 15 years.
Here then are 17 retro photos from the Hartlepool Mail archives to remind you of years gone by at the popular playgroup.
For more information on Oscar’s closure, see here.
1. Oscars half-term club
Children from Oscars' half-term club had an afternoon of fun playing in the park in Burn Valley in 2013.Photo: TY
2. Cook-off
Youngsters at the Oscars play scheme at Brinkburn prepare for their cook-off in the Ready, Steady Cook event with play leader Kate Barratt.Photo: TY
3. Eye spy
These children are investigators for the day. Pictured is Callum Laking, Nathan Pilcher, Matt Penfold, Jaidon Wood, Connor Hales and Jack Harrow.Photo: TY
4. Give us a clue
Youngsters turned into investigators to solve a crime as they enjoyed a CSI day at their Brinkburn club house in 2013.Photo: TY