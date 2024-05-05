Here are 21 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1950s.Here are 21 photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1950s.
Take a trip down memory lane: 21 MORE photos of people out and about in Hartlepool in the 1950s

Hartlepool in the 1950s looks a lot different to how it is today.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th May 2024, 10:11 BST

From carnival parades to sporting events, here is a snippet of life in Hartlepool in the 1950s.

Fur coats were all the fashion back in the 1950s.

1. It's the fashion of the times

Fur coats were all the fashion back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party

Pictured is a crash between a lorry and a bus on the outskirts of Hartlepool back in the 1950s.

2. Looks to be a crash

Pictured is a crash between a lorry and a bus on the outskirts of Hartlepool back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party

A parade makes its way along York Road passing the library, Northern cinema and Gales Garage.

3. It's showtime

A parade makes its way along York Road passing the library, Northern cinema and Gales Garage. Photo: Other, third party

Locals queue up for bargain corsets in the 1950s at the Co-op store in Hartlepool.

4. Queing up for a bargain

Locals queue up for bargain corsets in the 1950s at the Co-op store in Hartlepool. Photo: Other, third party

