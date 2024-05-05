From carnival parades to sporting events, here is a snippet of life in Hartlepool in the 1950s.
1. It's the fashion of the times
Fur coats were all the fashion back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party
2. Looks to be a crash
Pictured is a crash between a lorry and a bus on the outskirts of Hartlepool back in the 1950s. Photo: Other, third party
3. It's showtime
A parade makes its way along York Road passing the library, Northern cinema and Gales Garage. Photo: Other, third party
4. Queing up for a bargain
Locals queue up for bargain corsets in the 1950s at the Co-op store in Hartlepool. Photo: Other, third party