Take a trip down Memory Lane: 25 retro photos from Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall

The Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre and Borough Hall have entertained the masses for decades - from dance shows and pantomimes to concerts and Covid-19 jabs.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:32 GMT

The two iconic and cherished buildings announced their temporary closure on Monday, March 11, after an investigation began into their plaster ceilings.

No date has been set for their reopening.

In light of this, here are 25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives of life at both decades over the decades.

1. Hartlepool Has Talent

2. Dance festival

3. Hartlepool Round Table

4. Backstage

