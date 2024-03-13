The two iconic and cherished buildings announced their temporary closure on Monday, March 11, after an investigation began into their plaster ceilings.
No date has been set for their reopening.
In light of this, here are 25 photos from the Hartlepool Mail’s archives of life at both decades over the decades.
1. Hartlepool Has Talent
Performers from across Hartlepool take part in Hartlepool Has Talent at the Borough Hall in 2009. Photo: TC
2. Dance festival
Dance competitors await the judges results during the dance event that was held at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre in 2011. Photo: Other, third party
3. Hartlepool Round Table
Members of the Hartlepool Round Table pour pints at the Hartlepool Beer Festival at the Borough Hall in 2015. Photo: Kevin Brady
4. Backstage
Does anyone know the name of this local band from the 1980's pictured backstage at Hartlepool Town Hall? Photo: Other, third party