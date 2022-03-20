The big-hearted Hartlepool police officer who took in a Ukranian refugee - 92 years ago

It tells how a police constable from West Hartlepool came to the rescue of a Ukrainian refugee in 1930.

The Ukrainian, who was called Eugen Kriwolap, later wrote a Christmas letter to his new Hartlepool friend to thank him for his kindness in “the heaviest minute of my life”.

The officer with a big heart was Charles David Richardson and it is thanks to his son Tony Richardson, from Knaresborough, that we can share the full story for the first time.

Pc Charles David Richardson, the Hartlepool police officer who came to the aid of a refugee from Ukraine.

The chance meeting between PC Richardson and Eugen happened when Eugen found his way to Hartlepool.

Tony explained that Eugen had “stowed away” on a timber ship from Archangelsk in northern Russia.

At that time prisoners in Russia were used as slave labour loading these ships which sailed to West Hartlepool.

Tony said: "My father was a PC stationed in West Hartlepool and had apparently given lodging to this man for a short time.”

The letter which was sent by a former refugee from Ukraine to the man who showed him such kindness, Hartlepool police officer Charles David Richardson.

Eugen never forgot the kindness showed to him and sent a letter one Christmas.

Tony said: “I only found the letter when my father was dying and he was unable to give me details.”

The letter read: “To the police officer of West Hartlepool who has lodged an Ukrainian refuge from Archangelsk (ship Papalaimus) during the time from 11th July till the 6th August 1930.

“Dear Unknown Friends,

The West Hartlepool Police football team in 1926, with Pc Richardson pictured front row, second right.

“I am honour on the day of Ukrainian Christmas, to congratulate you cordially and to send my best wishes to the New Year 1932.

“With deepest thank you for your generous help in the heaviest minute of my life.

“Sincerely yours, Eugen Kriwolap

“Berlin the 12 January 1932.”

Pc Richardson.

Tony told the Mail: “With the Nazi regime shortly to take over Germany, I wonder if he didn't have more heavy minutes to come.”

Can anyone help us with more details about Eugen and what became of him?

Amazingly, this was not the only time that Charles became a hero to a refugee.

“In about 1933, another refugee came to England, and his story is much better known,” said Tony.

"A family called Sokolowski owned a farm in Poland, near the Russian border.

"The son of the house, Klemens, was raised here and was a young man when, due to political upheaval, the border was moved and the family found itself in Russia.

"They were turned off the farm and Klemens, due probably to his resistance, was sent to a work camp in Siberia.

"The rest of the family scattered and a sister eventually found her way to the USA.

“Klemens was set to work loading timber ships on the North coast of the USSR and he soon began to plan his escape. Choosing a ship, he built himself a little nest among the timber.

"On the day of its departure, he smuggled some food aboard and hid in his refuge until the boat sailed. He was afraid to reveal his presence to the crew of the ship in case he was sent back, so he had to exist for the week or so that it took to reach the destination, West Hartlepool.

"He claimed that he was reduced to eating his handkerchief before the ship eventually docked.

"On arrival at the timber yards, he was able to slip ashore and surrender himself to the authorities.

"Until he could be dealt with by our immigration officials, he was kept in the cells at the police station. My father first saw him crouched in the corner of his cell saying his rosary.

"He was terrified of the policemen. It is said that Klemens spoke no English at this stage but this I doubt since he was writing perfect English in 1936.

"Anyway, my dad befriended him during his enforced stay at the station and, on his release, found him a temporary lodging at the workhouse at Howbeck.

“However spartan a place this may sound to us, to Klemens it was luxury indeed. He visited our house and got to know my mother and the young boys, Charlie and John.

"With my dad's help, he got in touch with his sister in America and arranged to join her. Once he had received permission to enter the US, he booked passage on a ship and left Britain in late 1935."

Our thanks go to Tony who is himself a Hartlepool born man.

He was born in West Hartlepool and said members of his family worked as shipwrights in the town.

Pc Richardson is pictured in one of these photos in a team line-up for the West Hartlepool Police AFC who he played for in the late 1920s.

We hope the photos and the details of the connection between Hartlepool and Ukraine – still strong today after the town’s efforts to support fundraising appeals and aid lorries – can help to trigger your own memories of times gone by.

Who can help with more details on the story? Or perhaps you have a heartwarming family tale of your own of how a relative came to the rescue of a complete stranger.

Perhaps you have a family member who had their own claim to fame. Tell us more.

Is there a long lost friend, a former workmate or a one-time classmate at school that you would like to get back in touch with? Perhaps we can help.

We would love to hear from you. To get in touch, email [email protected]

